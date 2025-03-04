Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby and Caleb confess to murder?
Airs Thursday 13th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan has a killer decision to make in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Steph having found a gun and determined to take her suspicions about her parents to the police, it's crunch time.
Tortured Ruby needs to decide if she's going to put an end to all the question marks buzzing around in her daughter's head; to explain why she's been behaving the way she has; and why she cut all ties with her parents years ago.
Will Ruby tell Steph that she was abused by Anthony? That he's Steph's dad too, not her grandad? And that she ended up killing him?
Marlon and Rhona hold a funeral for their stillborn granddaughter Rebecca.
Teenager April has said she doesn't want to be a part of it but the parents feel she needs to be involved in some way, to help her process what happened.
But when they broach the idea with April, she rejects them out of hand, determined to have nothing to do with it.
Will the teen change her mind?
At Home Farm, with Dawn consumed by thoughts of her secret lover housemate, Joe, Billy's far from her mind.
Feeling rejected, the betrayed husband, seeks comfort online but when he searches for Manpreet's profile, it's gone.
Elsewhere, Tracy's money problems continue, she feels unable to burden her sister Vanessa, who's grieving for Suzy.
Having been stealing from the till at the shop, Tracy panics when her boss Pollard summons her for a chat.
Has he found out she's been thieving?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
