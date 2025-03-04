Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby and Caleb confess to murder?

Ruby and Caleb are confronted by Steph. Will they tell her the terrible truths about Anthony?

Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan has a killer decision to make in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Steph having found a gun and determined to take her suspicions about her parents to the police, it's crunch time.

Tortured Ruby needs to decide if she's going to put an end to all the question marks buzzing around in her daughter's head; to explain why she's been behaving the way she has; and why she cut all ties with her parents years ago.

Will Ruby tell Steph that she was abused by Anthony? That he's Steph's dad too, not her grandad? And that she ended up killing him?

Anthony abused his daughter Ruby. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon and Rhona hold a funeral for their stillborn granddaughter Rebecca.

Teenager April has said she doesn't want to be a part of it but the parents feel she needs to be involved in some way, to help her process what happened.

But when they broach the idea with April, she rejects them out of hand, determined to have nothing to do with it.

Will the teen change her mind?

At Home Farm, with Dawn consumed by thoughts of her secret lover housemate, Joe, Billy's far from her mind.

Feeling rejected, the betrayed husband, seeks comfort online but when he searches for Manpreet's profile, it's gone.

Elsewhere, Tracy's money problems continue, she feels unable to burden her sister Vanessa, who's grieving for Suzy.

Tracy doesn't want to burden her grieving sister Vanessa with her money problems. (Image credit: ITV)

Having been stealing from the till at the shop, Tracy panics when her boss Pollard summons her for a chat.

Has he found out she's been thieving?