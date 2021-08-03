Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah Sugden has a SECRET!

Sarah Sugden (played by Katie Hill) has been on a mission to make contact with the family of her heart donor on Emmerdale (ITV, 8.00pm — see our TV Guide for listings).



Sarah's life was on the line a few years ago until a MYSTERY heart donor saved her. But who was the donor? And what were their motives?



However, Sarah is now crushed by the news her donor family do not want to speak to her. Why is that?



But stubborn Sarah is not about to give up the investigation into her past...



On the second of tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, Sarah's uncle Noah Tate (Jack Downham) is alarmed when he discovers she is trying other routes to make contact with the family of her heart donor.



Noah warns Sarah to leave it alone but she's not one to be told what to do and pleads with the lad not to tell her gran Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) what she is up to.



Will Noah agree to keep Sarah's secret? Or will he tell Charity? And will Sarah ever solve the mystery?

April is upset when she discovers more hurtful comments on social media on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) is thrilled to have her phone back again.



Her dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is trusting April with her phone again on the condition that she stays away from social media after all she was the target of a cruel online troll. But should he perhaps be checking she isn't using social media?



Under peer pressure from friends including Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling), April is not able to stay away from social media for long...



The schoolgirl despairs after finding more hurtful comments on social media. Why are people so horrible? Should she tell Marlon? Or will April listen to Cathy who has a suggestion to make...



WHAT will April do? And will Marlon learn of what's going on?

Emmerdale continues on Friday at 7:00pm on ITV