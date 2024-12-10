Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia leaves the village!

It's time to say goodbye to long-time villager Amelia on tonight's episode of Emmerdale...

Amelia Spencer (played by Daisy Campbell) is ready to put some distance between herself and the village on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It's been an emotional time for Amelia who recently begun a relationship with Tom King (James Chase), unaware of his darker side...



Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) throws a last-minute goodbye party for Amelia, as she packs her bags and prepares to leave the place she has called home since 2011.



Amelia is feeling emotional as she bids farewell to her friends.



But she's left feeling disappointed when it looks like former stepmum, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), is going to be a no-show for the party!



Will Kerry really let Amelia leave the village without a final goodbye after everything they've been through together over the years?

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is becoming increasingly worried about his daughter April's (Amelia Flanagan) rebellious streak.



April has been acting out ever since she found out the REAL truth behind her mum Donna's death from village bad boy, Ross Barton (Michael Parr)...



Now it looks like Marlon has got more than just teenage tantrums to handle with April...

Marlon clashes with his rebellious daughter April again on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Its been almost a year since teenager Heath Hope was killed in a car crash.



As the anniversary of his son's death approaches, dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) wants to organise a Christmas carol concert in Heath's memory.

Bob wants to pay tribute to his late son Heath with a Christmas carol concert on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

