Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia leaves the village!
Airs Friday 20 December 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Amelia Spencer (played by Daisy Campbell) is ready to put some distance between herself and the village on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It's been an emotional time for Amelia who recently begun a relationship with Tom King (James Chase), unaware of his darker side...
Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) throws a last-minute goodbye party for Amelia, as she packs her bags and prepares to leave the place she has called home since 2011.
Amelia is feeling emotional as she bids farewell to her friends.
But she's left feeling disappointed when it looks like former stepmum, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), is going to be a no-show for the party!
Will Kerry really let Amelia leave the village without a final goodbye after everything they've been through together over the years?
Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is becoming increasingly worried about his daughter April's (Amelia Flanagan) rebellious streak.
April has been acting out ever since she found out the REAL truth behind her mum Donna's death from village bad boy, Ross Barton (Michael Parr)...
Now it looks like Marlon has got more than just teenage tantrums to handle with April...
Its been almost a year since teenager Heath Hope was killed in a car crash.
As the anniversary of his son's death approaches, dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) wants to organise a Christmas carol concert in Heath's memory.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
