Emmerdale spoilers: Will Angel CONFESS as the mourners gather for Heath's funeral?

Angelica walks through the graveyard, buckling under her guilt

Will Emmerdale's Angel King do the right thing as Heath is laid to rest? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A dark day dawns in Emmerdale as the villagers gather for Heath Hope's funeral.

But as Cathy and Brenda muster up the courage to head to the church and say farewell to the teen, Bob just can't do it.

The mourners gather for Heath Hope's funeral (Image credit: ITV)

In turmoil over his son's death, he doesn't believe Cathy's denial that she was responsible for the crash and thinks she's trying to pin the blame on Angel King who's denying the crime. It doesn't help that April has confirmed she saw Cathy driving Wendy's car out of the village.

Crumbling, he tells Wendy he just can't face the service.

It falls to Pollard to tell Cathy, who's been staying with him and her mother-figure Brenda, that her father isn't attending.

The teenager puts a brave face on it, determined to be in church for her brother.

Cathy leads the procession as she faces her brother's funeral without her father Bob (Image credit: ITV)

The sight of Heath's coffin floors Cathy. But as she breaks down, to her relief she finds her father by her side.

But to her relief, the teenager finds her dad by her side (Image credit: ITV)

Bob's support doesn't last long. As it dawns on Cathy that her dad still doesn't believe a word she's saying, she tells him she won't be moving home preferring to stay with Brenda who's accepted her side of the story from the off.

As guilt-ridden Angel limps through the churchyard, will the teenager finally do the right thing and admit she was driving?

Will Angel finally confess she was driving when Heath died? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Charity's struggling to suppress the trauma of her deadly ordeal with Harry – which saw her shoot the gangster to save her husband Mack – and she hasn't been sleeping.

Mackenzie was held hostage by his ex Chloe's gangster dad Harry. (Image credit: ITV)

Harry wanted to kill Mack for the upset he inflicted on his daughter Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

After snapping at the kids, Charity's day goes from bad to worse when the school calls to say her little boy has been fighting.

Charity reels to learn that Moses has been taunted over the rumours that his mum is a murderer. She's gutted to learn how much the ordeal impacting her whole family's life.

Over at Butler's, the rumours have reached Moira too, and to her horror, she learns Isaac started them.

Moira reaches out to support Charity… (Image credit: ITV)

Feeling responsible, she heads over to her sister-in-law's place to apologise. But as the women talk, a loud bang erupts, Charity's triggered…

Concerned for the landlady, Moira tries to console her and finds herself pinned against a wall!

Will Charity find the strength to open up about what she's going through?

Charity's spooked by a loud bang and pins Moira against a wall (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.