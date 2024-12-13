Blue Bloods series finale airs tonight, December 13, on CBS with a potentially epic conclusion

Everything must come to an end, and sadly for many that time has come for Blue Bloods, as the crime drama is set to air its series finale on Friday, December 13, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. But to mark the occasion, it looks like the show is going to ratchet up the drama in the Blue Bloods series finale.

We’ve long known that Blue Bloods season 14 would be the final one for the show, but CBS opted to extend the series from an original plan of 10 episodes that would have ended last spring to see it return in fall 2024 with eight more. The finale has arrived though, marking the 293 episode in the series run. Fittingly titled “End of Tour,” it looks like mayhem will break loose with the gangs of New York rising up and an assassination attempt. Here is the official synopsis for the Blue Blood series finale:

“It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial.”

And of course, we expect the Reagans will sit down one last time for what will certainly be an emotional family dinner (for audiences at least if not the characters).

In addition, Blue Bloods is bringing in Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos as a guest star for the finale episode, adding some extra star power to the cast led by Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynhan and more.

CBS has definitely been marking the occasion of Blue Bloods ending, having previously aired a special, Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy, on the network, which you can watch anytime on Paramount Plus. Selleck and Wahlberg also took the chance to speak about the legacy of the show in an interview with Variety , admitting that, probably like many fans, they’re still not ready for the show to be over either.

Blue Bloods has been a fixture on CBS Friday nights for the last decade-plus, and a consistent ratings producer for the network. So we can imagine many of you are going to be tuning in to see the Blue Bloods series finale live. Just a reminder, to do so you need access to your local CBS station, either through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries CBS (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). If you miss the episode live, you can stream it on-demand if you subscribe to Paramount Plus, where you’ll be able to watch all episodes of the series from beginning to end.

Watch the Blue Bloods series final at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS on Friday, December 13.