Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy special airs tonight on CBS

The cop drama Blue Bloods has been a staple of CBS's primetime lineup since September 2010. After 14 seasons, the Tom Selleck-led series will wrap up with its final episode, titled “End of Tour,” on Friday, December 13—but before you say goodbye to the Reagan clan, you can relive it all with Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy special on CBS.

Premiering tonight, November 29, at 9pm Eastern Time on CBS, the one-hour Entertainment Tonight retrospective will be hosted by Nischelle Turner and will celebrate 293 episodes of Blue Bloods with "new exclusive interviews with the stars and recurring guest stars who share favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the past 14 years," per a Paramount press release. "The special serves as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld BLUE BLOODS as one of the top series on television."

The ET news retrospective will also give fans "a rare look inside the famous family dinner scene, where viewers learn family dinner secrets straight from the Reagans’ table," as well as reveal new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers, and how that transformed the series into the phenomenon it is today. Viewers will also get a sneak peek at the emotional finale prior to the series send-off on December 13.

In order to watch Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy on CBS live, you'll need access to the TV network. That can be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or with a subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime, which allows you to access your local CBS station live. If you’ve cut the cord on live TV, Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy will be available to stream for all Paramount Plus subscribers on-demand the day after the special airs on primetime, starting Saturday, November 30.

Blue Bloods: Celebrating A Family Legacy CBS Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy before tuning into the special tonight on CBS.