Emmerdale spoilers: Shady lady! What is Ella Forster's SECRET?
Airs Friday 24th May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Are Emmerdale's Ella Forster's secrets about to surface in Friday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It all started out so positively for Ella Forster.
Having befriended Mandy Dingle at a vets' do, she ended up living in Emmerdale.
Then having bagged a job as a receptionist at the GPs', Ella made Dr Liam her boyfriend.
She's since become everyone's friend and confidante and has seemed perfectly kind, organising girls' nights out and dishing out advice to her new mates.
But the shine started to come off of the squeaky-clean receptionist this week.
First there was Mandy Dingle who was thrown to have a taste of Ella's surly side and had her head bitten off. Then there was Liam whose suggestion for a sleepover at Ella's place was swerved. Then Manpreet found Ella sleeping in her car.
Ella then refused to have a photo taken at the village fete and has been seen visiting an elderly lady at a care home.
But why is she being so secretive about her personal life? Is she just super private or has she got something to hide? And are we all about to find out if she's a shady lady?
In the Woolpack, Caleb's chuffed to see his sister Chas is home from Scotland while his feisty wife Ruby is rattled by the contents of a mysterious text message… What's she up to now?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
