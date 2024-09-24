Emmerdale spoilers: SOS! Mack recruits Matty to help him manage poorly Moira
Airs Monday 30th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle isn't pleased when her son comes to 'babysit' in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Cain in Scotland visiting Zak, it's fallen to Moira's brother Mack to look after the farmer who has a brain tumour.
But Moira's erratic behaviour is a lot to handle on top of the kids and the running of the house. And more importantly, there are her seizures to watch out for, which are a lot in themselves.
Needing help, Mack recruits Matty. But Moira takes umbrage at the sight of her son, armed with his bag. Can the pair get her to understand they're there to help her – and that she desperately needs them?
Liam tries to get John to open up about his relationship with Aaron. But the ex-Army medic, who's been hired at the surgery, isn't up for talking about that at all.
Meanwhile, Aaron's the subject of conversation with PC Swirling who's been told that a consignment of smart watches have gone walkies.
Given that Aaron's car was spotted leaving the scene of the crime, the policeman has questions. But Aaron claims not to know what he's going on about.
When John ambles over, Aaron's pleased not to have told him what he's been up to on the sly.
Just what has the Dingle been doing?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
