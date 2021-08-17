'Emmerdale' spoilers: struggling mum Tracy Metcalfe reaches rockbottom

New mum Tracy Metcalfe just can't cope any more in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

It's back to the grind for Tracy who's been feeling terrible since she gave birth to her beloved daughter Frankie. The new mum thinks she's no good at looking after Frankie and is in a dark place.

Having been away at her sister Vanessa's, Tracy finds herself alone with Frankie who soon starts crying as babies do. But her daughter's tears push struggling Tracy over the edge. Feeling out of control, Tracy snaps in rage and lashes out at Frankie's baby gym.

Will Tracy find a way out of her trauma and allow herself to talk to someone about how she's been feeling?

Elsewhere, Charity wants to know if there's another side to the story after hearing what Liv is accusing Noah of. But is Noah guilty? Or will his mum manage to find some way of proving his innocence?

Victoria doesn't want to go on Meena's girls' day out… (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Victoria does her best to wangle her way out of spending the day with unsettling Meena.

She's desperate to get rid of Meena and is determined that she doesn't want to on the day out. Sensing an overwhelming hint of foreboding, Victoria does her best to make excuses... but will her pleas fall on deaf ears?

With secret serial killer Meena intent on getting Vic away from David, it seems that Vic could be fighting a losing battle...

… but secret serial killer Meena isn't going to take no for an answer! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).