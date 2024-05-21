Emmerdale spoilers: Super sleuth Leyla Harding shares a huge secret with Liam

Leyla, Suzy and Liam look online to see what they can find out about Ella Forster

Emmerdale's Leyla Harding is determined to find answers about Ella in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leyla Harding's decided there's something decidedly off about Ella Forster and she's determined to find out what.

But the amateur sleuth's deep dive into the depths of the internet fails to come up trumps.

Leyla is on a mission to deep dive into Ella Forster's identity (Image credit: ITV)

There's not a sausage about Ella on any website and in Leyla's opinion that's suspicious in itself.

Is the doctor's receptionist even called Ella?

Worried about her ex, Leyla summons Liam to Take A Vow where she and Suzy fill in the Doc.

She summons her ex, Liam, who's going out with Ella, to Take a Vow to discuss her findings… (Image credit: ITV)

Will Liam take stock of all he's found out about his girlfriend lately? She's been sleeping in her car, she didn't want her photo taken at the village fete and she bit Mandy's head off when she dared to ask her a question about her family.

Leyla and Suzy show Liam that Ella Forster doesn't come up with any hits online. Is the doc's girlfriend even called Ella? (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy was thrown when she asked Ella a question about her family… (Image credit: ITV)

… Ella bit her head off and later claimed she was very protective of her past (Image credit: ITV)

Is Ella who she says she is or is she just super private?

Elsewhere, as Belle's guilt kicks in, her abusive husband Tom's plan is clearly working.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.