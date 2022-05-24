Emmerdale spoilers: tearful David Metcalfe shares a SECRET with his dad

What's David Metcafle been hiding from his loved ones?

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe makes a confession to his dad in Thursday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

David Metcalfe's relieved to have got things back on track with Victoria.

His recent marriage proposal came out of nowhere and sent his girlfriend into a spin about their relationship.

Vic turned down David's recent marriage proposal, which came out of the blue. (Image credit: ITV)

Fortunately, Vic calmed down, they talked and agreed to stay together and carry on slowly growing the relationship. Vic vowed to look into extracting herself from her current marriage to her fugitive husband Adam Barton.

So hopeless romantic David should have a smile on his face but he hasn't.

It's Pollard who finds out what's upsetting his lad.

David goes fishing with his dad Pollard. (Image credit: ITV)

On a fishing trip, David admits that he's got serious money problems in the wake of the pandemic which has hit his shop hard.

Can Pollard help?

Will Pollard help his shopkeeper son when David admits he's got serious money problems in the wake of the pandemic. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla's forced to eat humble pie when Jai has words with her about her awful treatment of his sister Priya.

Leyla apologises and as Jai softens, he opens up about his problems.

Leyla apologises to Jai for upsetting his sister Priya. (Image credit: ITV)

Recovering addict Jai opens up about his drug problem unaware Leyla is addicted to coke. (Image credit: ITV)

As Jai starts talking about his addiction to drugs, unaware Leyla's been hitting the hard stuff in secret, his words resonate.

When Jai admits he's still got his dealer's number, Leyla insists he hands it over and burns as a symbolic gesture that he's left that life behind.

But is hooked Leyla on the level or has she spotted an opportunity?

Jai's talk of his troubles with drugs strike a chord with Leyla, who spots an opportunity… (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, busy working mum Nicola hatches a plan to spend some alone time with Jimmy when her sister Bernice expresses an interest in her council work…

Nicola wants time with Jimmy… (Image credit: ITV)

… and it turns out her sister Bernice might just be able to help her with that. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.