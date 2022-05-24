Emmerdale spoilers: tearful David Metcalfe shares a SECRET with his dad
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 2nd June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's David Metcalfe makes a confession to his dad in Thursday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).
David Metcalfe's relieved to have got things back on track with Victoria.
His recent marriage proposal came out of nowhere and sent his girlfriend into a spin about their relationship.
Fortunately, Vic calmed down, they talked and agreed to stay together and carry on slowly growing the relationship. Vic vowed to look into extracting herself from her current marriage to her fugitive husband Adam Barton.
So hopeless romantic David should have a smile on his face but he hasn't.
It's Pollard who finds out what's upsetting his lad.
On a fishing trip, David admits that he's got serious money problems in the wake of the pandemic which has hit his shop hard.
Can Pollard help?
Leyla's forced to eat humble pie when Jai has words with her about her awful treatment of his sister Priya.
Leyla apologises and as Jai softens, he opens up about his problems.
As Jai starts talking about his addiction to drugs, unaware Leyla's been hitting the hard stuff in secret, his words resonate.
When Jai admits he's still got his dealer's number, Leyla insists he hands it over and burns as a symbolic gesture that he's left that life behind.
But is hooked Leyla on the level or has she spotted an opportunity?
Elsewhere, busy working mum Nicola hatches a plan to spend some alone time with Jimmy when her sister Bernice expresses an interest in her council work…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
