Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King ATTACKS a Dingle! But WHICH ONE is left for dead?

Tom King's jealous rage ends in horror as he attacks a Dingle and leaves him for dead…

Emmerdale's Tom King lamps a Dingle with a paperweight and covers his tracks in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Tom King's off on a work trip and is staying overnight at a hotel.

But while most people would be raiding the minibar or soaking in the tub and using all the smellies in sight, he's fixated on the footage from the CCTV camera he's installed at home.

Watching what his wife Belle is up to while he's away, Tom's utterly incensed when he sees Vinny arrive at their place with his dog.

Vinny and Belle are close friends… (Image credit: ITV)

Without pausing to think, the controlling vet leaps in his car and races back to the village.

When he gets home, the place is empty as Belle and Vinny are out walking their dogs Piper and Chip.

Already angry, Tom's rage builds when his tracker app fails to locate his wife.

Meanwhile enjoying the fresh air together, Belle mentions that her phone is playing up and is grateful when Vinny later takes it back to the scrapyard to fix it.

Belle has no idea how jealous Tom is getting about her spending time with Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)

When Tom's tracker app finally connects, pin-pointing Belle to be at the scrapyard, he heads over the Vinny's premises. Finding the portacabin empty, Tom lets himself in and clocks his wife's phone on the table.

However Tom's in a bind when Vinny suddenly approaches… Not knowing what to do, the vet reaches for the nearest heavy object, a paperweight, and lamps him with it!

Tom is tracking Belle's every movement and wanting more and more control over his wife. (Image credit: ITV)

As Vinny slumps to the floor bleeding, having been knocked out cold, Tom calmly covers his tracks and walks away.

Has he killed Vinny?

At the Hop, Victoria's embarrassed as she explains to Leyla that Jacob has decided to turn down an amazing work placement in Berlin because he doesn't want to leave her.

Victoria admits to Leyla that Jacob is giving up on a big opportunity so he can remain in the village with her. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Charity is over all the mollycoddling and insists to Mack that the family dynamic needs to get back to normal, pronto!

Charity tells Mack she wants their family dynamic to go back to normal. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.