Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King ATTACKS a Dingle! But WHICH ONE is left for dead?
Airs Thursday 18th April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Tom King lamps a Dingle with a paperweight and covers his tracks in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Tom King's off on a work trip and is staying overnight at a hotel.
But while most people would be raiding the minibar or soaking in the tub and using all the smellies in sight, he's fixated on the footage from the CCTV camera he's installed at home.
Watching what his wife Belle is up to while he's away, Tom's utterly incensed when he sees Vinny arrive at their place with his dog.
Without pausing to think, the controlling vet leaps in his car and races back to the village.
When he gets home, the place is empty as Belle and Vinny are out walking their dogs Piper and Chip.
Already angry, Tom's rage builds when his tracker app fails to locate his wife.
Meanwhile enjoying the fresh air together, Belle mentions that her phone is playing up and is grateful when Vinny later takes it back to the scrapyard to fix it.
When Tom's tracker app finally connects, pin-pointing Belle to be at the scrapyard, he heads over the Vinny's premises. Finding the portacabin empty, Tom lets himself in and clocks his wife's phone on the table.
However Tom's in a bind when Vinny suddenly approaches… Not knowing what to do, the vet reaches for the nearest heavy object, a paperweight, and lamps him with it!
As Vinny slumps to the floor bleeding, having been knocked out cold, Tom calmly covers his tracks and walks away.
Has he killed Vinny?
At the Hop, Victoria's embarrassed as she explains to Leyla that Jacob has decided to turn down an amazing work placement in Berlin because he doesn't want to leave her.
Elsewhere, Charity is over all the mollycoddling and insists to Mack that the family dynamic needs to get back to normal, pronto!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!