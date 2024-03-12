Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King does the UNTHINKABLE when Belle starts working with Suzy
Airs Wednesday 20th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
It's Emmerdale's Belle King's first day at Take a Vow and Tom isn't happy about it… (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Tom King wants Belle all to himself and is fuming when she starts working at Take A Vow.
Having already tried to jeopardise Belle's arrangement with Suzy, controlling Tom takes a new tack on his wife's first day.
Having overheard Suzy telling Belle that her first client is 'her perfect match', the jealous vet is on a mission to make sure his wife's attention stays firmly on him…
Tom's plan starts with flowers, but where will it end?
In the cafe, Rodney takes his pal Pollard to one side to warn him that Amit Sharma is not to be trusted.
But with Pollard feeling as if his Parkinson's diagnosis has limited him, he's determined to prove he's every bit as savvy as he always was.
As a deal is struck, Amit makes sure he has his eyes firmly on the prize: Pollard's bank balance.
Is Pollard about to get fleeced or is he on to Amit?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
