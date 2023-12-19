Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy and Caleb's affair EXPOSED on Christmas Day
Airs Christmas Day 2023 at 6.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson is caught kissing Caleb on Christmas Day (ITV1 at 6.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's Christmas Day and at Butler's Farm, Moira's taking her mind off the mystery of her missing brother Mack by having the family round.
It's Caleb Milligan's first Christmas under his brother Cain's roof with his long-lost family but it could well be his last.
After making eyes at his secret lover Tracy, who's married to his nephew and right-hand man Nate, Caleb seizes the chance to make full use of a moment alone.
But as the pair start smooching on the sofa thinking the coast is clear, someone walks in on them!
Who's caught the lovers and will they out their affair? Is Caleb about to get cast out of the clan? And is Nate about to have his heart broken?
Over at Smithy Cottage, Christmas Day doesn't get off to a good start.
Baby Ivy has been keeping everyone up at night which isn't helping the adults cope with the controversial situation.
Marlon's not loving having his wife's ex-husband Gus as a house guest. And he's really worried that Rhona's going to get more and more attached to the baby who was created, without consent, from the embryos she and her ex made when they were married. It's a precarious set-up and there's no rule book to follow.
Marlon's fears are spot on. Rhona is loving having Ivy under her roof – she just can't help it.
With Gus grieving for his wife who died in childbirth, he's not in the best frame of mind and he and pub chef Marlon are soon rowing in the kitchen over the cooking of Christmas dinner.
When Marlon storms out it's Paddy who sets his best mate back on track, reminding him that Gus is struggling.
The re-boot works and sees Marlon march back into Smithy and get Christmas fully back on track for one and all.
While the villagers make merry, Mack's nightmare is far from over… Where is he?
Emmerdale continues all week on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!