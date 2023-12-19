Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy and Caleb's affair EXPOSED on Christmas Day

Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson is caught kissing Caleb on Christmas Day (ITV1 at 6.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's Christmas Day and at Butler's Farm, Moira's taking her mind off the mystery of her missing brother Mack by having the family round.

It's Caleb Milligan's first Christmas under his brother Cain's roof with his long-lost family but it could well be his last.

After making eyes at his secret lover Tracy, who's married to his nephew and right-hand man Nate, Caleb seizes the chance to make full use of a moment alone.

But as the pair start smooching on the sofa thinking the coast is clear, someone walks in on them!

Who's caught the lovers and will they out their affair? Is Caleb about to get cast out of the clan? And is Nate about to have his heart broken?

Tracy and Caleb sneak a kiss thinking they're all alone… (Image credit: ITV)

… but someone walks in and catches them at it! Who's found them out? (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Smithy Cottage, Christmas Day doesn't get off to a good start.

Baby Ivy has been keeping everyone up at night which isn't helping the adults cope with the controversial situation.

Marlon's not loving having his wife's ex-husband Gus as a house guest. And he's really worried that Rhona's going to get more and more attached to the baby who was created, without consent, from the embryos she and her ex made when they were married. It's a precarious set-up and there's no rule book to follow.

Marlon's fears are spot on. Rhona is loving having Ivy under her roof – she just can't help it.

With Gus grieving for his wife who died in childbirth, he's not in the best frame of mind and he and pub chef Marlon are soon rowing in the kitchen over the cooking of Christmas dinner.

Marlon and Gus argue in the kitchen on Christmas Day… (Image credit: ITV)

… snapping, Marlon storms out… (Image credit: ITV)

When Marlon storms out it's Paddy who sets his best mate back on track, reminding him that Gus is struggling.

The re-boot works and sees Marlon march back into Smithy and get Christmas fully back on track for one and all.

But Marlon returns and gets the day back on track for the family… (Image credit: ITV)

…including Gus warmly in their fun foody festive day. (Image credit: ITV)

While the villagers make merry, Mack's nightmare is far from over… Where is he?

Meanwhile, missing Mack's nightmare continues… (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues all week on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.