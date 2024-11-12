Emmerdale spoilers: Someone does the unthinkable to Kim!
Airs Friday 22 November 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1.
Kim Tate (played by Claire King) is certainly no stranger to making enemies in the village on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After all, the bosslady business woman has got up to a whole LOT of dastardly doings during her years living in the big house, Home Farm.
But on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, SOMEONE targets Kim and is out to STEAL her car!
A hooded figure is seen lurking around, ready to commit their crime...
The culprit soon does a runner.
But it doesn't take Kim long to figure out WHO is responsible.
The scene is set for a showdown as Kim gives the guilty party an ULTIMATUM!
So WHO is out to get Kim this time?
Could the attempted theft have anything to do with Kim's current bust-up with husband No.4, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).
Kim has offered LOVE CHEAT Will £100,000 to pack his bags and get lost!
But it seems Will has other ideas.
The battle lines between Kim and Will have been drawn...
But is it Will who is the guilty party?
Or is someone else out for PAYBACK?
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV1.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
