Emmerdale spoilers: Someone does the unthinkable to Kim!

Kim Tate (played by Claire King) is certainly no stranger to making enemies in the village on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After all, the bosslady business woman has got up to a whole LOT of dastardly doings during her years living in the big house, Home Farm.



But on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, SOMEONE targets Kim and is out to STEAL her car!



A hooded figure is seen lurking around, ready to commit their crime...



The culprit soon does a runner.



But it doesn't take Kim long to figure out WHO is responsible.



The scene is set for a showdown as Kim gives the guilty party an ULTIMATUM!



So WHO is out to get Kim this time?



Could the attempted theft have anything to do with Kim's current bust-up with husband No.4, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).



Kim has offered LOVE CHEAT Will £100,000 to pack his bags and get lost!



But it seems Will has other ideas.



The battle lines between Kim and Will have been drawn...



But is it Will who is the guilty party?



Or is someone else out for PAYBACK?

Kim wants husband Will out of her life for good on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

(Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV1.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX