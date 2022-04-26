Emmerdale spoilers: WHY is Leyla Cavanagh helping OUTCAST Jai?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 2 May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh is Jai's only ally in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the Woolie, Jai Sharma cuts a lonely figure.
Having been accused of being back on drugs, the reformed addict has lost everything he held dear. Laurel no longer wants to reunite and his family just aren't convinced he's telling the truth about his sobriety.
Feeling sorry for him, Leyla sidles up to him in the pub, joining him for a drink. She seems to be the only person who believes he's not using. It's a strong show of support for the Sharma who's become the village pariah.
But why's Leyla being so chummy and quick to believe him when no one else does? Is she on the level?
At Smithy, things are tense. Rhona's braving her first proper day back at the vet's and she's really worried about how Marlon will cope at home.
The day doesn't go well, Rhona just can't concentrate while Marlon's knackered from trying to hide a cough he knows will worry his fiancée.
Will the couple be honest with each other about their problems?
Tracking Chloe's every move, Noah's baffled when she walks into the salon when his app has her located elsewhere. It turns out she's lost her phone. Noah offers to find it and hey presto! quickly comes up with the goods.
Chalking up the brownie points with Chloe – who has no idea her obsessed ex is stalking her – Noah offers her some tickets for an escape room and is chuffed when she accepts.
Elsewhere, Cain's cross when Faith's unable to babysit for him, and Ethan calls a work friend to discuss the stress he's under.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
