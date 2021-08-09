'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Meena Jutla HURT Theo Metcalfe?

Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) wants boyfriend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) all to herself all of the time on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So she is getting fed-up with David's single mum friend Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) hanging around.



David and Victoria have agreed to help each other out with childminding duties now that there are no more places available for their kids Theo and Harry at the local nursery.



Meena is annoyed that David is making playing happy families with Victoria a priority.



But the nightmare nurse has a SECRET plan to ruin David and Victoria's friendship once and for all...



While Victoria is babysitting for Theo and Harry, murderer Meena creeps through the backdoor of the house.



Victoria is distracted with her son Harry upstairs.



So menancing Meena sets her sights on David's young son, Theo...



When Victoria returns downstairs, she's horrified to discover Theo has DISAPPEARED!



Is Meena behind Theo's vanishing act?

Victoria is horrified when David's son Theo goes missing on her watch on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) is still reeling from the discovery she is pregnant.



However, wedding planner Leyla has decided not to reveal her baby bombshell while her husband Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is still dealing with the death of his daughter Leanna.



Unfortunately, Leyla hasn't done a very good job of disposing of the pregnancy test kit.



So when Liam accidentally finds the pregnancy test, Leyla has a BIG question to answer...

Leyla has some explaining to do on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam has questions when he finds a pregnancy test kit on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is not sure if she fully can trust her uncle Noah Tate (Jack Downham).



Noah has already previously warned Sarah to drop her search for the family of her mystery heart donor.



But Sarah is in for a surprise when Noah has BIG news...



The lad reveals he may have tracked down the donor family!



Can it be true?



Will Sarah soon discover the truth about the anonymous patient who once saved her life?

Sarah is excited when Noah has new information about the donor family on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.