Emmerdale spoilers: Will Moira Barton really leave the village?

Everything has fallen apart for Moira Dingle (played by Natalie J Robb) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Her husband, Cain (Jeff Hordley), is now doing time behind bars after being arrested for the fatal shooting of businessman, Al Chapman, last month.



However, in a SHOCK turn of events, Cain has revealed to Moira that it was his own young son, Kyle, who pulled the trigger and killed Al...



Knowing the KILLER TRUTH must be kept underwraps, Moira is ready to flee the village to protect her young son, Isaac.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Moira visits Cain behind bars.



Could this be a FINAL goodbye between the couple, with Cain still willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect Kyle?

Meanwhile, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) has been left devastated by Al's death.



The couple were engaged and planning a happy future together.



Kerry was glad to see Cain arrested for the fatal shooting at Butler's Farm.



But she remains unaware of her own grandson, Kyle's involvement.



With the day of Al's funeral approaching, Kerry asks Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) if she will consider accompanying her to say their goodbyes.



Which is all very awkward for married woman Chas, who was carrying on a SECRET affair with Al and was planning to flee the village with her lover!



WHAT will Chas decide to do, without revealing her true feelings about the terrible turn of events?

Chas is thrown when Kerry invites her to attend Al's funeral on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

After the outcome in court last week, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) feels like she's getting closer to the closure she needs after being attacked by a girl gang a few months ago.



There's an awkward exchange between Nicola and Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) in the village.



But Nicola soon starts to see that Naomi is genuinely regretful for her involvement with manipulative Saskia and her gal pals.



Could there finally be a truce between Nicola and Naomi?

Will Nicola finally get the closure she needs on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Naomi knows she still needs to make amends for her terrible past mistake on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

