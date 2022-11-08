Emmerdale spoilers: Will Moira Barton really leave the village?
Airs Monday 14 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Everything has fallen apart for Moira Dingle (played by Natalie J Robb) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Her husband, Cain (Jeff Hordley), is now doing time behind bars after being arrested for the fatal shooting of businessman, Al Chapman, last month.
However, in a SHOCK turn of events, Cain has revealed to Moira that it was his own young son, Kyle, who pulled the trigger and killed Al...
Knowing the KILLER TRUTH must be kept underwraps, Moira is ready to flee the village to protect her young son, Isaac.
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Moira visits Cain behind bars.
Could this be a FINAL goodbye between the couple, with Cain still willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect Kyle?
Meanwhile, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) has been left devastated by Al's death.
The couple were engaged and planning a happy future together.
Kerry was glad to see Cain arrested for the fatal shooting at Butler's Farm.
But she remains unaware of her own grandson, Kyle's involvement.
With the day of Al's funeral approaching, Kerry asks Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) if she will consider accompanying her to say their goodbyes.
Which is all very awkward for married woman Chas, who was carrying on a SECRET affair with Al and was planning to flee the village with her lover!
WHAT will Chas decide to do, without revealing her true feelings about the terrible turn of events?
After the outcome in court last week, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) feels like she's getting closer to the closure she needs after being attacked by a girl gang a few months ago.
There's an awkward exchange between Nicola and Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) in the village.
But Nicola soon starts to see that Naomi is genuinely regretful for her involvement with manipulative Saskia and her gal pals.
Could there finally be a truce between Nicola and Naomi?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.