Emmerdale spoilers: Will Naomi Walters be found GUILTY?

Naomi Walters (played by Karene Peter) regrets her involvement with the girl gang who attacked Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) on Emmerdale.



Unfortunately, on tonight's ONE HOUR airing of the ITV soap, Naomi could still pay the price for a crime she didn't commit...



As the trial continues, Naomi has an encounter with manipulative bad girl, Saskia (Sarah Kay-Sweeney) in the court toilets.



Saskia claims Naomi still owes her money.



She threatens to drag Naomi's family, including her village vicar dad Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), into the proceedings unless Naomi agrees to change her version of what happened the day Nicola was attacked at the car park...



Naomi has previously been running scared of what scheming Saskia is capable of.



But will she allow herself to be bullied into telling lies on the stand?

Bad girl Saskia causes a scene in court on Emmerdale!

When Naomi takes the stand, the defence barrister gives her a hard time during a cross examination.



As the pressure builds, Naomi breaks down in upset and outrage, and tells the court all about Saskia's threats!



But will anyone believe Naomi?



Or is she already too deeply implicated in the serious crime against Nicola?



Meanwhile, Nicola is feeling exhausted with the whole experience.



Is justice going to be served?



Or is Nicola's nightmare far from over?

Will Nicola see justice served as the trial comes to an end on Emmerdale?

Back in the village, long love could be blossoming.



Or possibly not!



Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) has a plan to play Cupid between April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) at the village cafe.



Unfortunately, things don't go quite as planned...



April is left hurt and humiliated when Cathy's plan backfires and Arthur bolts from the cafe to go and do his homework!



Poor April!

April's got a crush on Arthur on Emmerdale!

