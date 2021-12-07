'Emmmerdale' spoilers: WHAT is Al Chapman plotting?

Al Chapman (played by Michael Wildman) appears to be playing nice on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is delighted when Al supports his idea for a Christmas drinks promotion to boost festive custom at the village pub.



But Marlon remains unaware of Al's true intent...



Since becoming an investor in the struggling village pub earlier this year, baddie businessman Al has been on a mission to secretly ruin The Woolpack.



Al and a group of investor want to knock the pub down and use the land to build some luxury apartments.



Unluckily for Al, pub co-owners, Marlon, his cousin Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and her husband, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) have rumbled his plan, after swiping Al's laptop and discovering all kinds of confidential information on there.



So with Marlon, Chas, Paddy and also Chas's brother, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) standing in his way, Al appears to be defeated for now.



However, viewers have seen Al meeting with mystery businessman, Gavin (played by former Footballers Wives star Ben Richards) and know he is still under pressure to get the job done.



So even with the Dingles watching his every move, will crafty Al find a way to sabotage business at The Woolpack this Christmas?

Marlon is surprised when Al goes for his Christmas drinks promotion idea on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is totally down-in-the-dumps.



Things aren't feeling very festive on the homefront, what with her cousin, Sam Dingle's (James Hooton) marriage to Lydia (Karen Blick) still in trouble.



Plus, mum Mandy has been squabbling with her son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) again about his troubled girlfriend, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele).



Mandy didn't approve of Vinny's relationship with Liv when she became addicted to alcohol.



So the protective mama definitely doesn't want Vinny anywhere near Liv now that she is the prime suspect in the murder of her own brother, Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) boyfriend, Ben Tucker.



However, fed-up with all the doom and gloom that salon boss Mandy is bringing into the workplace, co-workers Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) get glammed-up and try and convince Mandy to throw a Christmas party at PampaManda.



Can the ladies help put a smile back on Mandy's face?



Kerry and Bernice try and convince moody Mandy to throw a Christmas party at the salon on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV