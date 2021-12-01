'Holby City' spoilers: Dom in turmoil!

There’s plenty of tears and trauma for medic Dominic Copeland (David Ames) in the next episode of Holby City (Tuesday 7th December), as his beloved mother Carole’s health continues to deteriorate following her stroke.

Dom can’t face the reality that she’s dying and, as Carole nears the end of her life, Sacha convinces Dom to take her on a trip to the fishing lake like he promised.

Sacha convinces Dom to take Carole to the lake. For old time's sake. (Image credit: BBC)

As mother and son reminisce about old times by the lake, Dom realises he needs to step up and care for his mum in her final hours. Anyone who’s followed Dom’s story from the beginning will know that, despite their ups and downs, he and Carole have a bond that can never be broken. You’ll want the Kleenex for this one!

Meanwhile, Oliver’s chance encounter with young cancer patient Sammy prompts him to ask a reluctant Hanssen if he can return to work. When Ollie and Russ discover there might be a way to save Sammy, they press Hanssen into agreeing to perform the risky surgery but he thinks it’s too dangerous. Ollie convinces Wendy to let the team attempt the operation, and everyone is daunted by the challenge ahead.

Oliver wants to operate on Sammy. But will everyone agree it's a good idea? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, following last week's shock news that Amelia must choose between her unborn baby and remaining on the Proton Beam Therapy study for her brain tumour, Eli and Amelia end up at odds when he thinks they’ve decided to have a termination. Amelia is furious when she realises Eli assumed she would have an abortion – she's having this baby even if it kills her!

Amelia is determined to have the baby - whatever the cost! (Image credit: BBC)

And, after Josh recently sought therapy for his bulimia, this week, Ange finds him chatting to young, fellow therapy-goer Claudia, and wonders if their relationship might be in trouble. Can Josh and Ange move forward together?

Holby City continues Tuesday at 7.50pm on BBC1.