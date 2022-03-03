‘Holby City’ spoilers: Dying Jac Naylor confronts a face from the past!

Jac Naylor confronts a controversial former Holby surgeon in Holby City (airs Tuesday 08 March 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Can she convince this figure from her past to operate? Elsewhere, Jeong-Soo Han bonds with another face from Holby-past - one that gets a warmer welcome! Meanwhile, Regina Marriott plots her next move…

Full Holby City spoilers below…

Jac Naylor’s last hope?

Jac Naylor is running out of options as the symptoms of her secret brain tumour worsen. Unable to convince a single neurosurgeon to undertake a risky operation which could save - or end - her life, she makes a desperate decision…

Jac (Rosie Marcel) turns to her junior Nicky McKendrick who, until now, she’s categorically not wanted involved in her life-or-death surgery. Painfully aware that the clock is ticking, Jac books a theatre with a full simulation to test Nicky’s skills. Loyal Nicky (Belinda Owusu) is sworn to secrecy, but, even if she’s up to the job, there is still a major obstacle - Jac needs a neurosurgeon.

Nicky is shocked by Jac's change of heart. (Image credit: BBC)

Just as Jac starts to lose hope, she receives a call from a former Holby favourite!

Not sure what to think, Jac insists on a face-to-face meeting with the risk-taking medic, who she shares a complicated history with.

Could this unpredictable blast from the past be her last hope?

Fletch has questions for Jac. Will she answer them honestly? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in ‘Holby City’ this week…

Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) has fantastic news - the hospital is out of special measures! Everyone’s delighted and in the mood to celebrate - except for Jac, who, for obvious reasons, has bigger matters on her mind.

Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) is baffled by Jac’s abrupt business-as-usual attitude to Holby’s exciting news. Miffed at his ex-lover’s lack of enthusiasm, Fletch confronts her. Will she tell him that she’s dying?

Spooked Josh and Jeong reconsider their options! (Image credit: BBC)

Josh Hudson (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) returns to work this week and Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) suggests that both he and Jeong-Soo Han (Chan Woo Lim) should apply for the Holby City Junior Doctor Award.

Both junior medics are interested until Sacha reveals its dark history - many past winners died very young. As Sacha lists off the deceased doctors, who include Tara Lo, Jasmine Burrows, Arthur Dunn and infamous Cameron Dunn, both young men get cold feet. Speculating that the event is cursed they both bin their application forms.

Later, however, Jeong spots Josh fishing his application out of the bin. Will he follow suit?

Away from the wards Sacha deals with some devastating personal news... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jeong develops a life-affirming bond with a new admission to the wards - lovely reverend Lexy Morrell (returning guest star Jenny Howe). But why is she a patient?

Will shunned Madge unleash revenge on Holby? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Regina Marriott (Karen Ascoe) plots her next move. Despite the hospital being taken out of special measures she still has nefarious plans to plough on with her money-making merger.

Regina contacts disgraced Madge Britton (Clare Burt), who is being discharged from the hospital this week. Will Madge relish the opportunity to dig some more dirt for Regina?

Russ kicks up a fuss. There will be regrets! (Image credit: BBC)

And speaking of plots… Hanssen discovers that Russ Faber is in danger of losing it!

Hanssen is alarmed when he runs into Russ (Simon Slater), who’s on a mission to meet someone called Larry. Or as Russ describes him “the little toerag, who knocked up my Billie”.

Worried about what might happen, Hanssen invites himself along and it quickly becomes clear that angry new grandad Russ has tricked Larry into meeting with him. Also, Billie (Delainey Hayles) has no idea what her dad is up to.

Larry (Byron Easmon) is not happy when he realises what Russ is up to, and drops a life-changing bombshell! (Image credit: BBC)

Larry (The A List and Get Even star Byron Easmon) doesn’t either. But it doesn’t take the poor lad long to figure out he’s been ambushed.

As much as we love to reveal Holby City spoilers, some things are better left to secrecy. Let’s just say that Russ’s encounter with Larry leads to life-changing repercussions for all involved… Warning: Eyes may get excessively wet while watching.

Hanssen is all smiles, but there will be tears... (Image credit: BBC)

And last, but certainly not least, Max McGerry (Jo Martin) makes shock revelations about her private life!

Max is full of surprises this week! (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Holby City airs on Tuesday 08 March 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.