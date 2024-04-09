Hollyoaks spoilers: Abuser JJ Osborne CAUGHT OUT by step mum Nancy?

Nancy is determined to find out what's upsetting stepdaughter Frankie.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) embarks on a mission to discover what's eating away at Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Will she discover the disturbing truth about JJ (Ryan Mulvey)?

Frankie's volatile behaviour has been causing misery in the Osborne household - but no one has realised the poor girl is being sexually abused by her own brother.

Frankie lashed out to protect herself in yesterday's episode, inflicting an injury on JJ.

As everyone else rallies round the lad, Nancy is more concerned about finding out what's upsetting Frankie.

She tries to get her to open up, but Frankie is too terrified to admit the truth so just promises her stepmum she'll try to make everyone's lives a little easier.

JJ tells mum Suzanne another wicked lie about Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later at school, Nancy sees Frankie practising ballet in the hall and realises she's using dance as an outlet for her pain.

Meanwhile, devious JJ wants to make sure Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) doesn't find out the real reason Frankie hurt him.

Manipulating his mum, the twisted lad claims he found a note in Frankie's diary about wanting to destroy his football career.

Will Suzanne fall for his lie and turn on Frankie?

John Paul is concerned by Sally's recent behaviour. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the McQueen's, John Paul (James Sutton) is shocked to find Sally St. Claire (Annie Wallace) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) snuggled on the sofa after a boozy night out.

Both insist it was entirely innocent, but JP is concerned about his dad's reckless behaviour, particularly after her last stay in hospital.

At school, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) sternly reminds Sally she's no longer a teacher - but she fights back declaring she wants more than just being an accountant.

John Paul overhears their quarrel and enters the room to intervene - just as Sally slumps to the floor.

Will she be okay?

Smitten Prince McQueen is banned from mixing business with pleasure. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, it's Dilly Harcourt's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) lucky day when Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) gives into Prince McQueen's (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) persuasion and offers her a job at The Loft.

But the nightclub boss quickly lives to regret his decision when he realises Prince only wanted Dilly to have the gig because he fancies her.

Annoyed by their duo's duplicity, Ethan regains the upper hand by telling Prince he's banned from dating a co-worker.

Will he flout Ethan's rules and mix business with pleasure?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.