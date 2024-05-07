Hollyoaks spoilers: Desperate Lucas turns to Dillon for help in a CRISIS

Lucas (William Hall) turns to Dillon for help in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Can his friend give him the support he needs?

Lucas agrees to take his exams, but after his experiences with evil Carter, he's worried about returning to school.

Having bagged herself the headteacher's job, Sally gives a rousing speech to rally the students and let them know that Carter's era at the school is over.

But Freya is struggling when she realises people think she shares her dad's dodgy views.

Meanwhile, Lucas manages to get himself together enough to take his seat. When he starts his exam, he's triggered by questions about religion - how will he react as he's flooded with bad memories?

Can Dillon get through to him?

Lucas is struggling but Dillon's there for him (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Sally's worried about John Paul, and even more concerned when Gareth fake calls her, claiming her son is in rehab having relapsed!

But little does the worried parent know that poor John Paul hasn't relapsed at all. Instead, he's tied up in the back of a van, and then delivered to creepy Carter.

What's going to happen? Is John Paul in danger? And who can save him?

At the Osbornes' Nancy is still stressed about what happened to Morgan, thinking it was Oscar who gave the tot the medicine. Frankie feels guilty.

When Frankie rips her ballet shoe, she asks Nancy for money and her worried stepmum gives her a lecture on resilience, overheard by Charlie.

What will Charlie do?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4. Or stream the episodes first on All4.