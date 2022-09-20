Hollyoaks spoilers: FATAL! Who has died in carnival carnage?
Airs Friday 30 September 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
The McQueens and villagers are reeling as the fallout from the carnage carnival continues in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
There has been a devastating death!
One member of the McQueen family wakes up in a prison cell and is forced to explain themselves following the death at the folly yesterday.
In the wake of the tragedy, one person decides they need to leave the village for good.
Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) find themselves in hospital after the two of them fell from a great height in the carnival horror and are now badly injured.
Warren is reeling following the heart-stopping news that he has received.
He needs answers and he needs them now!
Elsewhere, the horror for James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) continues as he remains trapped.
With no way out and no-one on their way to rescue him, will he be found in time?
Or is this the last we will see of troubled lawyer James?
Plus, there is an unexpected proposal!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
