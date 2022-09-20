Hollyoaks spoilers: FATAL! Who has died in carnival carnage?

Who has perished at the hand of evil Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks?

The McQueens and villagers are reeling as the fallout from the carnage carnival continues in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

There has been a devastating death!

One member of the McQueen family wakes up in a prison cell and is forced to explain themselves following the death at the folly yesterday.

John Paul McQueen and Goldie McQueen were caught up in the nightmare in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In the wake of the tragedy, one person decides they need to leave the village for good.

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) find themselves in hospital after the two of them fell from a great height in the carnival horror and are now badly injured.

Warren is reeling following the heart-stopping news that he has received.

He needs answers and he needs them now!

Warren Fox vowed to get his revenge on Norma but disaster struck! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the horror for James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) continues as he remains trapped.

With no way out and no-one on their way to rescue him, will he be found in time?

Or is this the last we will see of troubled lawyer James?

Plus, there is an unexpected proposal!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4