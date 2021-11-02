‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Fergus Collins has some SHOCKING news
Airs Thursday 11 November 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) has some shocking news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, Felix Westwood’s (Richard Blackwood) disappearance and vanishing act has left his accomplices furious.
However, they can’t let Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) go off the rails so Warren’s son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) reaches out to Hollyoaks' go-to-lawyer.
It seems as if they might just have found something that can help.
The findings send Warren spiralling and he’s ready to do his worst, but Fergus has SHOCKING news for him that stops him in his tracks.
What news has Fergus just delivered that has shaken Warren so much?
Elsewhere, Felix’s son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is overwhelmed as his mother Viv and the Devereaux family argue about him staying in Hollyoaks.
However, Nate Denby (Chris Charles) is there to lend an ear and be supportive to DeMarcus.
Afterwards, Nate’s partner, Lexi (Natalie Anderson) reminds him of their reason for being in the village, but Nate is distracted, convinced that one of the Deveraux family must know what happened to his old flame, a familiar Hollyoaks face!
Meanwhile, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has been wondering what exactly is going on with Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) who is throwing herself into a gruelling exercise regime ahead of the Dee Valley Tough Mudder competition.
Sid is sure that Leela is hiding something and continues to push her for the truth.
Will Leela crack and reveal that she’s been made redundant from her work?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- General Cast
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Sylver McQueen - David Tag
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Luke Morgan - Gary Lucy
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Sue Morgan - Marian McLoughlin
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Celeste Faroe - Andrea Ali
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Marnie Nightingale - Lysette Anthony
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Summer Ranger - Rhiannon Clements
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
