‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Fergus Collins has some SHOCKING news

Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) has some shocking news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Felix Westwood’s (Richard Blackwood) disappearance and vanishing act has left his accomplices furious.

However, they can’t let Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) go off the rails so Warren’s son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) reaches out to Hollyoaks' go-to-lawyer.

It seems as if they might just have found something that can help.

The findings send Warren spiralling and he’s ready to do his worst, but Fergus has SHOCKING news for him that stops him in his tracks.

What news has Fergus just delivered that has shaken Warren so much?

Nate Denby with his partner Lexi. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Felix’s son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is overwhelmed as his mother Viv and the Devereaux family argue about him staying in Hollyoaks.

Viv has come to Hollyoaks to take her son DeMarcus, home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Nate Denby (Chris Charles) is there to lend an ear and be supportive to DeMarcus.

Afterwards, Nate’s partner, Lexi (Natalie Anderson) reminds him of their reason for being in the village, but Nate is distracted, convinced that one of the Deveraux family must know what happened to his old flame, a familiar Hollyoaks face!

Sid Sumner pictured with Leela Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has been wondering what exactly is going on with Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) who is throwing herself into a gruelling exercise regime ahead of the Dee Valley Tough Mudder competition.

Leela Lomax has been getting a little too intense! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sid is sure that Leela is hiding something and continues to push her for the truth.

Will Leela crack and reveal that she’s been made redundant from her work?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm