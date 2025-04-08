Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver horrified to learn the truth about Dodger!
Airs Monday 14 April on E4 at 7pm.
Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is reeling when she makes a terrifying discovery about her boyfriend, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Maxine’s suspicions are already running wild when Dodger turns up at her home with bloody knuckles.
Maxine grills him, demanding to know exactly why he is injured but she is APPALLED when Dodger fills her in on what he’s been up to.
Armed with the truth about Dodger, Maxine feels she has no choice but to go straight to the police station and reveal what she now knows about Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham).
At the station Maxine confesses all to Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) but what action will detective Donny be able to take regarding Dodger and his role as an undercover cop?
And has Maxine made herself a target when someone else overhears her conversation at the police station?
Later, Dodger, who has planted a listening device in gangster Rex Gallagher’s (Jonny Labey) phone is alarmed to hear exactly what Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has got planned for meddling Maxine.
Grace is throwing a party to celebrate her birthday. However, before the fun can kick off things suddenly take a very dark turn.
Grace is stewing when she discovers what Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), who she has been grooming into doing her drug deals for her, has done.
She is determined that Dillon needs to be taught a lesson he won’t forget fast.
Later on at Grace’s party, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) who has also been groomed by Grace, is in danger again.
Meanwhile Frankie’s step-mum, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is feeling low following her break up with husband, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson).
Nancy decides to drag Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) out for a drink to distract herself and later on the two of them decide to crash Grace’s party.
However, Nancy gets a big shock when she sees step-daughter Frankie at the party and it’s obvious she is high on drugs.
Elsewhere Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is lying low from prowling eyes following her recent scary collapse when she was rushed to hospital.
Plus Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) meets up with sinister ‘therapist’ Tommy (Brandon Fellows) after realising that Tommy had deliberately sought out and targeted his wife, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).
Tommy manages to manipulate Joel into seeing him at Joel and Leela’s house and turns up carrying a board game.
However when Joel’s back is turned Tommy takes the opportunity to plant a recording device in the flat so he can keep an even closer ear and eye on Joel and Leela!
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hollyoaks spoilers: Joel Dexter ends his friendship with Tommy?
Hollyoaks spoilers: Sinister Tommy Odenkirk has an evil plan for Joel Dexter!