Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen gets some SHATTERING news!
Airs Friday 10 May on E4 at 7pm.
Mum Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and the rest of the McQueen clan get some SHATTERING news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The family is left utterly heartbroken over recent events and have no idea how they can move on.
Meanwhile Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) cancels work so that he can care for his mother Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), who has relapsed.
Alcoholic Marie is in a terrible state and throws her arms around Abe, berating herself for being an unfit mother.
Later, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) tries to make peace with Marie.
However, Marie’s selfish response only divides them even further.
Marie pushes Abe to make it up to Cleo and patch up his relationship with her and manipulative Abe is once again able to win Cleo and the rest of the McQueens round.
Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has some more terrible news for her new husband, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).
And Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) takes out his anger on Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey Smith), blaming her for all the carnage that has recently unfolded.
Can Dilly convince him that there is someone else who is much more to blame?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- Hunter McQueen -Theo Graham
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Bobby Costello - Jayden Fox
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - William Hall
- Leah Barnes- Ela-May Demircan
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Dee Dee Hutchinson - Lacey Findlow
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Rose Lomax - Ava Webster
- Beau Ramsey - Jon-Paul Bell
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Hilton Cunningham - Blake Wood
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Steph Cunningham- Lomax- Isabella Hibbert
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Charlie Dean - Charlie Behan
- Hannah Ashworth - Emma Rigby
- Suzanne Ashworth- Suzanne Hall
- Jack Junior Osborne aka JJ - Ryan Mulvey
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Minnie Minniver - Eva Lorente
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Pearl Anderson - Dawn Hope
- DS Zoe Anderson- Garcia Brown
- Sharon Bailey- Jamelia
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Zain Rizwaan -Jonas Khan
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Dave Chen-Williams- Dominic Power
- Lizzie Chen-Williams - Lily Best
- Mason Chen-Williams -Frank Kaur
- Ethan Williams - Matthew James-Bailey
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
- Freddie Roscoe - Charlie Clapham
- Carter Shepherd - David Ames
- Dilly Harcourt - Emma Johnsey-Smith
- Abe Fielding- Tyler Conti
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.