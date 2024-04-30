Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen gets some SHATTERING news!

Goldie McQueen gets some shattering news about one of her sons in this week's Hollyoaks.

Mum Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and the rest of the McQueen clan get some SHATTERING news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The family is left utterly heartbroken over recent events and have no idea how they can move on.

Abe Fielding with his unstable mum Marie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) cancels work so that he can care for his mother Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), who has relapsed.

Alcoholic Marie is in a terrible state and throws her arms around Abe, berating herself for being an unfit mother.

Marie Fielding with her sons Abe and Arlo in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) tries to make peace with Marie.

However, Marie’s selfish response only divides them even further.

Marie pushes Abe to make it up to Cleo and patch up his relationship with her and manipulative Abe is once again able to win Cleo and the rest of the McQueens round.

Bride-to-be Cindy has some bad news for her fiancé Dave in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has some more terrible news for her new husband, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).

And Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) takes out his anger on Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey Smith), blaming her for all the carnage that has recently unfolded.

Can Dilly convince him that there is someone else who is much more to blame?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4