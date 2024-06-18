Hollyoaks spoilers: Horror! Sienna Blake comes face to face with Patrick’s double!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is recoiling in HORROR when she comes face to face with a man who is the spitting image of her abusive late father Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

And Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is also reeling as she was tormented and abused by Patrick, the father of her daughter Minnie, before he was finally killed by Nico Blake, who suffocated him in 2016.

Dilly has been getting to know Jeremy and offers him a place to stay! (Image credit: Lime PIctures)

When the two women, who have followed Dilly Carter (Emma Johnsey Smith), walk in and see Patrick’s double lying in a hospital bed they are speechless.

The bed-bound man who is nursing a head injury, explains that he is Patrick’s identical twin, Jeremy.

Sienna can’t believe what she is seeing and urges her sister Dilly not to have any contact with him.

However, Dilly has other ideas. She has already bonded with her Uncle Jeremy and later offers him a place to stay….at Sienna’s flat!

Dilly talking to her uncle Jeremy in hospital. (Image credit: Lime PIctures)

Elsewhere, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) pleads with his Aunty Misbah (Harvey Virdi) to let him and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) continue their relationship.

However, a strict Misbah, who was shocked to discover the two lads had slept together, continues to ban Dillon from seeing Lucas because she thinks Ste's son is too volatile and a dangerous influence.

But Dillon isn’t taking any notice and later on he asks Lucas to come and meet him in secret at the folly.

Misbah has told Dillon to stay away from Lucas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) assures his wife, Nancy (Jessica Fox) that he will find out the truth about what happened with Frankie (Isabelle Smith) who was knocked unconscious after falling down the stairs and blaming Nancy.

When Darren and his ex, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall), Frankie’s mum, visit their daughter in hospital, they reassure her that she will soon be well enough to come home.

Frankie was left badly hurt after falling down the stairs and is now in hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, rather than seem pleased about that, it’s clear that a frightened Frankie is scared about the prospect of being back home.

Darren picks up on her fear and asks Suzanne if she can move back into the Osborne abode to help support Frankie.

But Darren and Nancy’s son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is simmering to hear that Suzanne has been invited back into their already crowded home and things soon get very heated at the Osborne’s dinner table.

Scott doesn't want to tell his foster daughter Miley that she's going to be going back to live with her father. (Image credit: Lime PIctures)

Plus, foster dad, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) doesn’t know how to break the news to his foster daughter, Miley, that she’s going to be moving back in with her birth dad again.

Will a devastated Scott have the courage to do it and if so, how will Miley feel about it all?

