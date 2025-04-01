Hollyoaks spoilers: Joel Dexter ends his friendship with Tommy?
Airs Wednesday 9 April on E4 at 7pm.
Will Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) end his friendship with Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?
Tommy's secret obsession with Joel has escalated over the past few weeks. First, the 'therapist' had been giving Joel’s wife, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) therapy sessions in a bid to get closer to Joel. Then, Tommy lured Joel into his home under false pretences and recently, he tried to destroy Joel's relationship with Leela to have him to himself.
On top of that, we discovered Tommy had hundreds of photos of Joel displayed in a secret cupboard.
In tonight's episode, Leela urges her husband Joel to tell Tommy he can't have any more sessions with him and Tommy panics that Joel's ending their friendship. But will the firefighter actually go through with it?
Back at home, Joel tells Leela he thinks he should keep on seeing Tommy and defends his recent strange actions. How will Leela react?
Meanwhile, after a tragic end to the party, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) buys Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Dillon Ray's (Nathaniel Dass) silence.
Elsewhere, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) has a kind gesture for Dillon and shows the troubled youngster the love his family have for him.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - William Hall
- Leah Barnes- Ela-May Demircan
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Rose Lomax - Ava Webster
- Hilton Cunningham - Blake Wood
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Steph Cunningham- Lomax- Isabella Hibbert
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Charlie Dean - Charlie Behan
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
- Freddie Roscoe - Charlie Clapham
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
