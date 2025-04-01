Hollyoaks spoilers: Joel Dexter ends his friendship with Tommy?

Will Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) end his friendship with Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Tommy's secret obsession with Joel has escalated over the past few weeks. First, the 'therapist' had been giving Joel’s wife, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) therapy sessions in a bid to get closer to Joel. Then, Tommy lured Joel into his home under false pretences and recently, he tried to destroy Joel's relationship with Leela to have him to himself.

On top of that, we discovered Tommy had hundreds of photos of Joel displayed in a secret cupboard.

In tonight's episode, Leela urges her husband Joel to tell Tommy he can't have any more sessions with him and Tommy panics that Joel's ending their friendship. But will the firefighter actually go through with it?

Back at home, Joel tells Leela he thinks he should keep on seeing Tommy and defends his recent strange actions. How will Leela react?

Meanwhile, after a tragic end to the party, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) buys Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Dillon Ray's (Nathaniel Dass) silence.

Elsewhere, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) has a kind gesture for Dillon and shows the troubled youngster the love his family have for him.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.