Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen admits the truth about Abe's murder?
Airs Monday 17 March on E4 at 7pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is currently behind bars for confessing to a murder she didn’t commit. But is that about to change in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?
Mercedes, who is being treated for bowel cancer, has previously taken responsibility for the murder of Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).
Mercy made the confession believing she didn’t have long left to live and wanted to protect her cousin, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) who was also accused of the murder.
However, in today’s episode Mercy gets some news that could change everything and spur her to confess that has lied.
What is she about to discover?
Elsewhere, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is reluctant to speak to her therapist, Tommy after last week’s awkward antics in which Tommy misread Leela’s signals and tried to kiss her!
Leela’s husband, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) doesn’t know about this and when Leela drops out of any further therapy he takes matters into his own hands.
Leela is horrified when she gets home and finds Tommy has come to their flat!
Are we about to discover that Tommy is NOT who he is pretending to be?
What is the ‘therapist’s’ hidden agenda?
Meanwhile, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) teases her friend and housemate, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) after his latest one-night stand.
Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) continues to do his sister Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) dirty work, grooming Dillon and Frankie in preparation to exploit them even more.
With things not progressing as fast with Frankie as Grace would like, Rex blackmails teenager Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey) into helping.
However, things take a turn for the worse when past traumas come back to haunt Frankie and it’s Jacob who takes the brunt.
Desperate for a friend to speak to, Frankie leaves Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) a voice message on her phone. However, it’s Grace who picks it up having ‘disposed’ of Vicky and now in possession of her mobile.
Plus, nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) shares some confidential information with her friend and colleague, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).
Later on, Peri and Cleo get excited and decide they are going to book a holiday together to Bali.
However, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), who has recently become romantically involved with Cleo, feels left out and dejected.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
