Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax has a public MELTDOWN!

Frustrated Peri Lomax has a meltdown in the hospital in Hollyoaks.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is struggling to contain her emotions in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Unable to help her girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Peri feels like a failure.

Juliet is fed of up being stuck indoors. Meanwhile her brother, Romeo (Owen Warner), Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) and Peri have come up with plans for a Eurovision-inspired party.

They come up with a way that Juliet can still join in with the bank holiday fun without putting her health at further risk.

Nurse Peri Lomax hands in her resignation at Dee Valley Hospital in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, things take a bad turn when Juliet soon ends up in hospital again.

And when the hospital confirm that Juliet has neuro-virus, Peri, who works as a nurse feels worse than ever.

Peri can't contain her feelings any more in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Things quickly escalate at Dee Valley Hospital where Peri works and where Juliet is a patient.

When tensions rise, Peri decides to hand in her resignation.

However, when her boss refuses to accept it, a pent-up Peri causes a scene which shocks onlookers.

Peri Lomax causes a scene at the hospital in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) needs to try and convince local councillor Tony Hutchinson, (Nick Pickard) to get bank manager Alex onside.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) desperately needs money for the repairs at her market business, The Grande Bazaar.

Tony’s wife, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is shocked when she hears that Tony is refusing to help his ex-wife, Cindy.

A defiant Diane decides to team up with Zara and Cindy and try and raise the cash needed for the repairs.

Meanwhile Tony tries to talk to bank manager Alex. However his words and good intentions have the opposite effect!

Has he just massively messed things up for Cindy?

Tony Hutchinson with his wife Diane in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is determined to make amends with her family and decides she needs to get some legal representation after the debacle with the stolen booze.

Paralegal Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis), offers Mercedes some advice and offers to speak to lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) on her behalf.

Paralegal Lacey Lloyd offers Mercedes McQueen some advice in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is stressing out about the amount of school work she’s missed since she left the village earlier in the year.

Her stress-levels get even worse when somebody steals her laptop with all her work on it!

Poor Vicky is in a state and turns to her ex, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) for comfort.

Will these two rekindle their romance?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4