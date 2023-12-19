Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste calls the police on abusive James?

Ste is sickened when James admits what he did to Lucas.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is on the warpath as he learns the truth about James Nightingale's (Gregory Finnegan) mistreatment of Lucas (Oscar Curtis) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having grown tired of Lucas's unruly behaviour, James decided to teach his stepson a lesson by locking him in a shed overnight.

The trauma of the incident led Lucas to flee the family home on Christmas Day and drown his sorrows with mate Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass). Ste came to the teen's rescue, but was concerned when Lucas mentioned James's name.

Determined to get to the bottom of what's bothering Lucas, suspicious Ste confronts James and tricks him into confessing everything!

As the truth comes out, devastated James begs for forgiveness, but Ste brands him an abuser and declares he's going to the police.

Can James stop him?

Ste's Christmas starts off happy, then spirals... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Afterwards, Ste races to The Dog to find daughter Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) as James follows.

At the pub, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) can sense something is bothering Ste and asks her brother what's going on.

Ste reveals how James locked Lucas in a shed, which makes Leela see red as she launches herself at the lawyer.

James's day soon goes from bad to worse when Ste tells him the trust has gone between them, and the future of their marriage depends on what Lucas wants.

But when Ste enters Lucas's bedroom to check if he's okay, he discovers an open window and no sign of his son...

Warren issues a warning to Nana. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, angry Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) orders Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) out of Hollyoaks so that Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) feels free to return home.

Pregnant Mercy fled the village in despair of not knowing if Warren or her fiancé Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is the father of her unborn baby.

Nana, who knows all about the affair, wants Warren out of her granddaughter's life for good.

The feisty matriarch tells Warren to do one, but he refuses to listen and issues Nana with a warning.

Afterwards, Nana returns home to find she's locked out. She decides to leave Mercedes a voicemail, but then takes a funny turn and collapses in the back garden.

Will she perish in the cold?

Nana suffers a funny turn and is left out in the cold. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the manor, secret spouses Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and Rafe Harcourt (Chris Gordon) are freaking out over Sebastian seeing them kiss.

The manipulative duo somehow manage to convince Rafe's fiancée Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) that the young lad misinterpreted what he saw.

Their plan is take down Sienna may be back on track, but Dilly is struggling to watch her husband getting cosy with another woman.

She flies into another jealous rage, leaving Rafe concerned by the depth of Dilly's hatred.

Once again, the dying lord tries to assure his wife he has no true feelings for Sienna.

But is he just kidding himself?

Is Rafe starting to catch real feelings for Sienna? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is unable to deny her feelings for Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) any longer.

After surprising him with a Christmas gift, Ella admits she wants to be more than just friends.

But it seems the feeling is mutual when Charlie goes in for a festive kiss.

Where does this leave his relationship with Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip)?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm