Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay is raging when Lucas is accused of rape!

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is beside himself when he discovers that his son Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) had been accused of rape in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, concerned dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) pointed the finger at Lucas after finding emergency contraceptive pills belonging to his daughter Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) who said she’d been forced into having sex.
Tonight Frankie, who is keeping some very dangerous secrets, changes her story and lies to Darren saying that she actually had consensual sex with Lucas.
Darren turns to his brother Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) for a heart to heart and Freddie advises Darren to tread very carefully with Frankie.
Freddie shares just how bitterly he regrets the tattered relationship with his own daughter, Lexi, and warns Darren that he should treat Frankie with great sensitivity and support.
However, as the two men are locked in conversation, a furious Ste spots them and immediately confronts Darren for accusing Lucas of rape.
Meanwhile, a troubled Frankie, ramps up the pressure on Lucas to go along with her version of events.
How will Lucas respond when he finds himself backed into a corner?
Elsewhere, Kitty Draper’s (Iz Hesketh) past is catching up with her.
Tonight, it’s the day of landlord Tony Hutchinson’s licensing appeal for his pub, The Dog.
However, Tony’s day gets off to a fraught start when his child, Ro Lomax (Ava Webster) is refusing to go to school.
After various revelations have come to light, an emotional Kitty decides she needs to leave the village as soon as possible.
She turns to Freddie for help and at the garage, she breaks down in tears, revealing just why she needs to urgently flee Chester.
However, someone is listening in to their conversation.
Who has heard Kitty reveal the disturbing reason why she needs to run away?
Meanwhile, Freddie has to hurry off for an urgent meeting at the prison.
Once there, he meets up with an inmate who tells him that they have unfinished business they need to deal with….and that inmate is none other than Grace Black (Tamara Wall)!
Grace is currently serving a sentence for a failed bank heist which she orchestrated in order to help a broke Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).
What does Grace need Freddie to do?
Over at the Maalik’s, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) clashes with new arrival Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) who recently turned up in Chester and revealed he was Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) and Andre Clark’s (David Joshua-Anthony) biological father.
Tonight Donny tells Misbah he won’t be able to shell out for a new home in Chester as he’s used up all his cash buying the Grande Bazaar market.
Misbah who has given Donny's kids a roof over their heads, is annoyed that Donny won’t have anywhere permanent to live.
When she and her husband, Zain (Jonas Khan) realise that Donny is planning to take them to live at his B&B, Zain suggests they move in with them as lodgers instead.
Plus Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) gives Zain and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) relationship advice and Doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) has some BIG news to reveal!
