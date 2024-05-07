Hollyoaks spoilers: TERRIFIED Frankie turns to CRIME as her brother's abuse escalates

Frankie (Isabelle Smith) turns to crime as her abuse at the hands of brother JJ continues in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). Mercedes and Maxine stick up for the troubled teen, but can anyone help her?

Mercedes and Maxine talk Donny into letting Frankie off (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At school, Frankie has a dance recital but she tells JJ that she's not going to perform if he is there.

Later at the market, Donny catches the troubled teenager stealing cash from the float.

Fortunately for Frankie, Mercedes and Maxine talk Donny into letting her off, but they ban the light-fingered schoolgirl from the market.

Will she go to her dance recital?

Vicky's disappointed in Donny. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Misbah continues to nurse Zain, who's determined to get well as quickly as he can. He's pushing his recovery hard! He tells Misbah he is committed to getting them back on track.

Meanwhile, Vicky is disappointed in Donny for ruining the family dynamic in the house.

How long can this situation carry on?

Vicky's disappointed in her dad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

It's interview day for the candidates for the headteacher job at Hollyoaks High. Nancy, John Paul and Sally are all in the running.

At the McQueens', John Paul is preparing for the interview, when he reveals he thinks Carter is back in the village.

John Paul is unsettled - will it affect his performance?

Over at the school, a bloodied Gareth turns up and tells a worried John Paul that Carter is to blame - he got bail and he's planning something!

What will John Paul do?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4. Or stream the episodes first on All4.