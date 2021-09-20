‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Will Shaq Qureshi learn the truth about his father?

Will Shaq Qureshi finally find out who is biological dad is?

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is floored after being told by Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) that his father is dead but will he discover Misbah’s lies in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight the realisation that his dad is dead hits Shaq hard and he turns to Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) for support.

As the two of them talk, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) comes across them but she is shocked to learn what Misbah has told Shaq as Yazz, knows the truth - that Ali Shahzad (Raji James) is Shaq’s real father.

Misbah Maalik has been spinning Shaq lies about his father. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Yazz rushes home to tell her mum Misbah that she’s only making matters worse with all her lies and cover ups.

Meanwhile it’s girls’ night at The Dog for Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey), Verity Hutchinson (Eva O'Hara) and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

The women enjoy some mocktails, however some information from nurse Cleo makes Verity put two and two together and realise that doctor Ali could be Shaq’s dad. Will she tell him her hunch?

Later, Ali confronts Misbah about her attitude towards him and they argue just as Shaq and Verity come round the corner.

Misbah remains tight-lipped but she agrees to talk to Shaq about his dad when he next asks.

Back at home Misbah and Shaq have a heart-to-heart.

Teenagers Charlie Dean and Ella Richardson are thinking about sleeping together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) prepare to have underage sex, the safe way, but Charlie can’t bring himself to buy the condoms.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) soon finds out that Charlie is trying to buy condoms so he and Nancy confront him about underage sex and warn him not to do it.

Plus, a kind gesture leads to the person that stalker Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) framed for his crime, being released.

However this only infuriates Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), who has been the victim of Timmy’s stalking, even more.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm