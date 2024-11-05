Home and Away spoilers: Eden gets the WRONG idea about Cash and Michelle!

Cash nervously awaits the arrival of Michelle on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is about to meet the woman whose life was saved by the copper's late sister, Felicity on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



An emotional Cash was about to back-out of the meeting.

But now it's too late, as Michelle Bowden (Mercy Cornwall from the Aussie teen drama Dive Club) is about to arrive!

When Michelle's car pulls-up in front of Cash's place, the two come face-to-face for the first time.

Michelle received a heart and two lungs transplant on the day that Felicity passed away.



Michelle couldn't be more grateful and is curious to find out more about the woman who saved her life...

Michelle arrives to meet Cash on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) are doing their best to make sure that Cash's ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), doesn't find out about his houseguest.



Remi and Kirby fear the situation could overwhelm Eden, who has been on a downward spiral since best friend Felicity's death and her BREAK-UP with Cash.



Unfortunately, Eden happens to be out for a walk down by the beach when she spies Cash and Michelle chatting together on a bench.



WHO is that pretty woman with Cash??



Eden is devastated at the thought that Cash has already moved on with another woman!

When Eden storms home in an emotional state, will Remi defuse the situation by revealing what is REALLY going on?

Eden confronts ex-fiance Cash about MYSTERY woman Michelle on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5