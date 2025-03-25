Home and Away spoilers: Will dangerous Nerida KILL Eden and Abigail?

The search is on for missing Eden and Abigail after they are kidnapped by vengeful Nerida on Home and Away..

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) fears the worst after his ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and her sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) go missing on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The sisters have been kidnapped by unhinged Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), who previously issued a chilling warning for them to watch their backs!



Nerida still has a grudge to settle with her ex-therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar).



But what does Nerida have planned for captives Eden and Abigail after trapping them at an abandoned railway shed?

Nerida holds Eden and Abigail captive on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Can Eden reason with disturbed Nerida on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After finding Eden's abandoned phone lying in the grass, copper Cash believes Nerida has gone ahead with her threat to get even with Eden - who has been dating Tim.



It's all hands to the deck as the Police start searching for Eden and Abigail.



Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is desperate for an update about his missing sisters...



Suddenly, there's a BIG twist in the case when Tim receives a text message from his former patient, Nerida.



She wants to meet!



But considering that Nerida was the one who recently whacked Tim over the head and left him a coma, will he agree to act as bait to help the Police trap her?

Abigail's life is on the line on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Levi fears the worst for is missing sisters Eden and Abigail on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

