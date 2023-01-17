Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana has a DILEMMA over ex-boyfriend Bob...

What will Kirby Aramoana do when her ex-boyfriend Bob asks for a BIG favour on Home and Away?

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) is not happy with her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) after he failed to show-up for Lyrik's latest gig at Salt on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As a result, band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), had no choice but to CANCEL the gig.



And now restaurant/bar manager, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is furious with them, after she advertised the gig that never happened!



But in the meantime, the band's ex-lead singer, Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallett), is still in town.



Since everyone has turned their backs on him, down-on-his-luck Bob has spent the night sleeping in his car.



Kirby takes pity on her ex-boyfriend, Bob, when she realises how far he has fallen.



Bob comes clean and admits he's totally broke!



Will Kirby agree to help out Bob, if it means he'll pack his bags and leave town again?

Bob is BROKE on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is on edge around Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



The friends are together in Bree's motel room.



But what if Bree's jealous and possessive husband, Jacob, unexpectedly returns and finds them there together?



Would violent Jacob lash out again?



But Remi isn't about to leave Bree in danger again.



He comes clean about his TRUE feelings for Bree.



And it appears the feeling is mutual when Bree suddenly pulls Remi into a passionate kiss!



Are Remi and Bree about to cross the line and go past the point of no return?

Bree and Remi give into their feelings for each other on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Justin is left reeling when an angry Mackenzie demands she is reimbursed for the lost earnings from the cancelled gig.



Lyrik's last-minute cancellation reflects very badly on her business.



Theo feels super-guilty for messing things up and insists on helping.



But where will Theo and Justin find the $2000 to pay back Mackenzie?

Theo is gonna have to pay for his mistake on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

