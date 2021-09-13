'Home and Away' spoilers: Logan Bennett is an UNWELCOME guest!

Logan Bennett doesn't do much to impress Tori during a very awkward lunch on Home and Away!

Logan Bennett (played by ex-Neighbours star Harley Bonner) did not get off to the best start with Dr Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



The two medics clashed at Northern District Hospital after the SHOCK car crash that almost killed Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Infact, Tori won't be too bothered if she never sees arrogant doctor Logan again!



The trouble is, Tori remains unaware that her fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey) is actually good buddies with Logan.



The pair worked overseas for Doctors Without Borders back in the day.



Christian offers to show new arrival Logan the sights of Summer Bay and invites him to lunch at the Morgan house to meet his fiancee.



However, Tori is less-than-impressed when she discovers WHO Christian's surprise lunch guest is!



Will Tori and Logan be able to put their differences aside?



Or this lunch could get very awkward indeed!

Christian invites Logan to lunch to meet Tori on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams) is fussing around his girlfriend Mia, as she announces she is returning to work at Summer Bay Fitness.



Ari reckons it's too soon after Mia's miscarriage.



But the matter is not up for discussion as far as Mia is concerned.



Ari begins to feel increasingly frustrated as Mia continues to push him away after their tragic loss.



After some words of advice from Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), Ari decides he just needs to be supportive of Mia.



But when the two later sit down for a heart-to-heart, will it be make or break for the couple?

Ari confronts Mia over what is going on between them on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are still trying to get their heads around the news John Palmer (Shane Withington) is the new owner of Summer Bay Auto.



But there's more drama to deal with when Justin receives a call from the security company.



The burglar alarm is going off at the garage and there could be a BREAK-IN!



Against Leah's advice, Justin rushes off to investigate...



Is Justin walking into DANGER??

Justin investigates a break-in at the garage on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.