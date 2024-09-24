Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Mali's SECRET talent?
Airs Wednesday 2 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Does Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) have a SECRET talent on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It seems that the surf board shop boss is pretty good with a blank canvas and paints!
Mali's employee, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), is working at the shop when she accidentally discovers some artwork that Mali has drawn.
Kirby is impressed and tells Mali that he has got some real talent.
However, modest Mali plays down Kirby's praise and says he was planning to throw the artwork away!
However, Kirby has other ideas...
She gifts him a blank canvas and some art supplies and encourages Mali to get creative!
Will Mali take Kirby's encouragement seriously and pick-up the brush to start painting?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has barely had a chance to process what has happened to her Salt business partner, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
But she attempts to put on a brave face and return to work at the bar/restaurant.
However, when Mackenzie opens the fridge she finds a handwritten note from Felicity, who confesses to have "borrowed" all the bottles of champagne for her brother Cash's (Nicholas Cartwright) engagement party!
The written note tips Mackenzie over the edge and she wonders how she is going to carry on running the business by herself without Felicity...
Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) has been left fearing the worst about his younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto).
Levi suspects Abigail is behind the theft of some petty cash from the Surf Club.
Levi takes matters into his own hands and decides to pay back the stolen money.
But can he do that, without either Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) or Surf Club manager John Palmer (Shane Withington) asking a whole LOT of questions about WHO the thief is?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
