Home and Away spoilers: WHO almost ruins Theo and Chloe's romance?

It's taken Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) forever to finally win over Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It seems the whole of Summer Bay is on board with Theo and Chloe's blossoming romance.



But unfortunately, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, it looks like a well-meaning resident could ruin the romance...



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) presses her nephew, Theo, for all the details about his new relationship with Chloe.



But when the lad refuses to reveal anything, nosey Leah takes matters into her own hands and invites Chloe over to the Morgan house for dinner.



Chloe is slightly wary about having a "meet the parents" style dinner so soon.



But Theo reckons it's a good sign that his aunt Leah and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are both totally supportive of their romance.



Unfortunately, Leah is determined to test Chloe's intentions towards Theo, and asks her about 20 million questions!



While Theo crumbles with embarassment, will Chloe be scared-off by nosey Leah's inquistion?

Will Theo and Chloe's romance be over just as it has started on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is facing a dilemma, after his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) asked him to move to New York with her.



Bella is excited about the opportunity to work as photographer Emmett Ellison's (Jamie Robbie Reyne) assistant in the Big Apple.



But the timing is terrible, as Nikau has literally just landed a paid lifeguard job at the Surf Club.



After a heart-to-heart with Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), Nikau realises he needs to do what's best for him and his own career.



Is Bella about to get some heartbreaking news?

New York... or Summer Bay? Nikau has a BIG decision to make on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) remains worried about her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin), after the long-awaited kidney transplant finally went ahead.



Martha is required to stay in hospital for a few more days.



But Roo takes a stand and refuses to be discharged from hospital without Martha.



Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha both wonder why Roo feels so strongly about remaining by Martha's side.



But Roo's secret fears are causing her to secretly panic.



WHAT is going on with Roo?

Roo fears for her mum Martha after the kidney transplant on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR