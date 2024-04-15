Home and Away spoilers: WHO gives Remi a SHOCK ULTIMATUM?

Nobody comes between Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and his motorbike on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Despite having a near-death experience after being knocked off his motorbike during a hit-and-run crime, Remi can't wait to fully recover and hit the open road again.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, rocker Remi gets a nice SURPRISE when he discovers local garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Lyrik bandmate Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) have secretly had his motorbike fully repaired!



Remi is over-the-moon!



But his happiness is short-lived...



Remi's hospital doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), does not share his enthusiasm.



After all, Bree kept an anxious vigil by Remi's hospital bed while he remained in a coma for weeks.



Remi's bubble is burst when Bree makes it clear if he gets back on that bike... their relationship is OVER!



WHO... or what will Remi choose?

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is in for a surprise when he returns home and discovers his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) is on a mission... to become a foster parent!



Since when?!



Felicity explains the situation with her now ex-husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and the abandoned baby girl he found on the beach.



But Cash has some BIG questions for Felicity.



Does she really want to step-up and look after a baby?



After all, she has previously made her feelings clear that she's not ready to become a mum.



Which ultimately led to the BREAK-UP of her and Tane's marriage!



So WHAT has changed?



Is Felicity secretly hoping that fostering baby Maia will somehow rescue her relationship with Tane?

Cash challenges Felicity over her unexpected plans on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5