Home and Away spoilers: Is Remi DEAD?

It's not looking good for Remi during this cliffhanger episode of Home and Away...

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) finds his life on the line on today's CLIFFHANGER episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Remi is on a mission to rescue friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) from the camping trip she's on with boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Eden would much rather be spending the weekend at a luxury hotel somewhere, than stuck out in the bush with all the dirt and bugs!



Following an SOS phonecall from Eden, Remi hits the road on his motorbike.

However, as he speeds along an open road towards the countryside, Remi is suddenly involved in a COLLISION with a car!



Remi is thrown from his bike and left lying motionless on the ground...

The car driver, Wes (Josh McConville), and his passenger, Mickey (Travis Jeffery), panic when they believe Remi is DEAD...

Remi is thrown from his motorbike during a road collision on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Wes and Mickey flee the scene of their hit-and-run crime on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

What's going on with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans)?



Things have been tense in the Morgan house since Theo discovered Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) have teamed-up to finish writing the wedding song.



Justin wants to apologise to Theo for moving in on his songwriting territory.



But when Justin sits down for a chat, Theo SNAPS!



There are more important things to worry about than a song!



WHY is Theo so on edge at the moment?

Theo loses his cool with Justin on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Darkness falls at the campsite and there's a late-night fright for Eden when she makes a SHOCK discovery!



When Cash wakes-up the next morning, he's alarmed to discover that Eden is nowhere to be seen...



WHAT has happened to Eden?

Eden gets a FRIGHT on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5