Home and Away spoilers: Is Remi DEAD?
Airs Friday 1 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) finds his life on the line on today's CLIFFHANGER episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Remi is on a mission to rescue friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) from the camping trip she's on with boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Eden would much rather be spending the weekend at a luxury hotel somewhere, than stuck out in the bush with all the dirt and bugs!
Following an SOS phonecall from Eden, Remi hits the road on his motorbike.
However, as he speeds along an open road towards the countryside, Remi is suddenly involved in a COLLISION with a car!
Remi is thrown from his bike and left lying motionless on the ground...
The car driver, Wes (Josh McConville), and his passenger, Mickey (Travis Jeffery), panic when they believe Remi is DEAD...
What's going on with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans)?
Things have been tense in the Morgan house since Theo discovered Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) have teamed-up to finish writing the wedding song.
Justin wants to apologise to Theo for moving in on his songwriting territory.
But when Justin sits down for a chat, Theo SNAPS!
There are more important things to worry about than a song!
WHY is Theo so on edge at the moment?
Darkness falls at the campsite and there's a late-night fright for Eden when she makes a SHOCK discovery!
When Cash wakes-up the next morning, he's alarmed to discover that Eden is nowhere to be seen...
WHAT has happened to Eden?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.