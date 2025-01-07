Home and Away spoilers: Why is Remi frustrated with girlfriend Bree?
Airs Friday 17 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is becoming increasingly worried about his girlfriend, Bree Cameron's (Juliet Godwin) behaviour on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Remi gets involved after things get heated between Bree and her hospital colleague, Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).
Levi is furious that Bree has made some SHOCK accusations about his professional conduct during a medical tribunal.
She is clearly trying to take the heat off herself by blaming him for Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) recent near-death experience at Northern District Hospital!
Bree is further angered when Remi takes Levi's side in the argument.
Remi wants Bree to start taking responsibility for her actions.
Will she be convinced to take back her accusations in order to clear Levi's name?
Or is there more bad behaviour from Bree still to come?
There's still plenty of tension between Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and her younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto).
Eden is hoping that Abigail's counselling sessions with her new therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar), will help deal with some of her past demons.
However, Abigail continues to freeze out Eden.
Abigail refuses to tell Eden about the REAL reason behind their fallout.
Will Eden start to have second thoughts about Abigail's counselling sessions being a good idea?
Have they already stirred-up some major trouble from the past?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
