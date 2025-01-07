Home and Away spoilers: Why is Remi frustrated with girlfriend Bree?

Remi tries to convince girlfriend Bree to take responsibility for her actions on Home and Away.

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is becoming increasingly worried about his girlfriend, Bree Cameron's (Juliet Godwin) behaviour on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remi gets involved after things get heated between Bree and her hospital colleague, Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



Levi is furious that Bree has made some SHOCK accusations about his professional conduct during a medical tribunal.



She is clearly trying to take the heat off herself by blaming him for Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) recent near-death experience at Northern District Hospital!



Bree is further angered when Remi takes Levi's side in the argument.



Remi wants Bree to start taking responsibility for her actions.



Will she be convinced to take back her accusations in order to clear Levi's name?



Or is there more bad behaviour from Bree still to come?

There's still plenty of tension between Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and her younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto).



Eden is hoping that Abigail's counselling sessions with her new therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar), will help deal with some of her past demons.



However, Abigail continues to freeze out Eden.



Abigail refuses to tell Eden about the REAL reason behind their fallout.



Will Eden start to have second thoughts about Abigail's counselling sessions being a good idea?



Have they already stirred-up some major trouble from the past?

