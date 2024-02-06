Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden FORGIVE Levi?

Can Eden and Levi put their troubled past behind them on Home and Away?

Just about the last person that Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) expected to be face-to-face with is her estranged brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But in a strange twist of fate, Dr Levi Fowler has arrived in Summer Bay to treat patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Eden hasn't had anything to do with Levi in years.



She's clearly still holding a grudge over something that happened in the past.



As the siblings share an awkward stroll together, Eden is ready to speak her mind!



Levi defends his side of the story.



And unfortunately, it doesn't look like these two will be calling a truce anytime soon!



Eden's boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is disappointed to hear that she intends to remain estranged from Levi.



But when Cash attempts to help reconnect the siblings, will he end-up making the situation a whole LOT worse?

It seems to be the end-of-an-era now that John Palmer (Shane Withington) has QUIT his job at the Surf Club.



John was furious when he felt that Surf Club President, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), didn't have his back after John was accused of bullying and micro-aggressions towards Bronze Medallion course student, Banjo.



Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is disappointed when she discovers the Bronze Medallion course is now on hold after all the behind-the-scenes drama.



Dana is determined to get things moving again.



But first she needs a plan to try and get John back to the Surf Club!

Meanwhile, the fallout from Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) marriage break-up continues.



Felicity and her brother Cash are still living at the Parata house since Tane moved out.



But maybe not for long...



There's some BAD news for Felicity and Cash when they discover they are being EVICTED!

