Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi and Bree break-up?

Bree is angry when boyfriend Remi challenges her about her recent unprofessional behaviour on Home and Away...

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is carrying on like she hasn't got a care in the world on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Which is a bit weird as she just faced a medical tribunal.

And the doctor's medical career is on the line after patient Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) recent near-death experience at Northern District Hospital!



Bree's boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), is not happy that she keeps dodging responsibility for what she did wrong.



Remi rejects Bree's romantic advances and tries to convince her to make things right with those she has wronged.



Remi is hopeful when Bree attempts to clear the air with both Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and hospital colleague, Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



However, when Remi realises Bree has just done it for show and isn't truly sorry, he puts his foot down.



Angry with her boyfriend's interference, Bree threatens to BREAK-UP with him...

Bree threatens to break-up with boyfriend Remi on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Levi is angry about the accusations Bree made against him at the medical tribunal on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) is feeling conflicted after his dad Carl's death.



WHAT should he do with his deceased dad's body?



Perri's temporary guardian, Tane Parata (Ethan Brown), hands the teenager a box of belongings that was found at Carl's home.



The box contains a collection of sentimental items including old drawings that Perri did as a child.



Plus, a photo of him as a baby with his late mum, Kaia.



Perri has a rush of mixed emotions.



Is it possible that once upon a time angry and abusive Carl really did love him?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5