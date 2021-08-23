'Neighbours' spoilers: Amy Greenwood makes a BIG decision!

Will Amy Greenwood have to choose between her TWO boyfriends Ned and Levi on Neighbours?

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) raised a few eyebrows when she entered into a polyamorous relationship with Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But perhaps it's true what they say, THREE is a crowd?



Amy is not entirely keen on the idea of polyamory.



But at the same time, she has been enjoying having casual fun with hunky neighbours Ned and Levi.



However, since Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) have made it clear that both Ned and Levi have feelings for her and want something more than just casual, Amy now has a tough decision to make.



Can she bring herself to choose between either Ned or Levi?

Having TWO boyfriends is not quite as easy as it sounds for Amy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is still reeling from the revelation about his girlfriend Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowden) past affair with her married boss.



However, Toadie is just as shocked that it was his longtime friends Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) who first snooped into Melanie's past.



If it hadn't been for Susan arranging to meet with Dr Anna Buke (Fiona MacLeod), that very humiliating public confrontation need never have happened.



Susan and Karl try to talk their way out of trouble with Toadie, and say they had his best interests at heart in wanting to discover the truth.



But it doesn't look like Toadie is quite ready to forgive and forget...

Melanie stormed into the Kennedy house to confront Susan and Karl after they snooped into her past on yesterday's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Melanie hopes she can smooth things over with boyfriend Toadie after all the drama and revelations about her past.



But just when it looks like there's still a chance for Toadie and Melanie's relationship, Mackenzie gets talking with her university friend Nora Ahmadi (Jessica Lu) and makes a SHOCK discovery!



Mackenzie wastes no time in confronting Melanie for some answers...



WHAT has Mackenzie found out?

Mackenzie makes another SHOCK discovery about Melanie on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.