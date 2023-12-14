Neighbours spoilers: BIRTHDAY BUST-UP for Toadie and Melanie?

Airs Monday 18 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Things get a bit awkward for Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Moloney), his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), when they are brought together to celebrate the 15th birthday of Toadie's daughter, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) on Neighbours.



David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is surprised to discover that Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) has checked herself out of rehab after just a week and a half.



This can't be good...

Terese and Toadie continue to navigate living so close to his ex-wife Melanie on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 19 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



After that SURPRISE proposal, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) are looking to the future.



However, neighbour Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) senses the couple are unhappy about something.



But WHAT is it?



At Lassiters, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is fuming after Krista drops some SHOCK news.



Paul may have thought he had the upper hand again after Krista's sister, Reece Sinclair returned to the US.



But it looks like he's not rid of the Sinclair family just yet!



PLUS, will Holly Hoyland's (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) jealousy over housemates Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) see her resort to desperate measures...

Will Cara find out what is troubling Chloe and Elly on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 20 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly confides in Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) about her "crime".



WHAT has Holly done?



And will Byron convince her to come clean?



Meanwhile, Byron's past as a male escort returns to haunt him.



Will he be tempted to return to his former money-making ways after receiving a SCANDALOUS invite from a previous client?



And it's time for Terese and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) to pitch their business proposal to Erinsborough Council.



Can the ladies win 'em over?

Holly confesses to Byron on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 21 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



There's some great news for Terese and Jane when it looks like Erinsborough Council have approved their plans.



But is it all too good to be true?



Very soon, Terese makes an alarming discovery...



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) is not impressed when she finds out her brother Byron is being tempted to return to his former career as a male escort.



But WHAT does Nicolette intend to do to shutdown Byron's plans?



Meanwhile, with Christmas approaching, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) hides a secret from his husband, David...

Will Terese and Jane's business pitch be a success on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee