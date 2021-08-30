'Neighbours' spoilers: Birthday DISASTER for Levi Canning!

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is touched when his gran Sheila (Colette Mann) wants to throw him a birthday BBQ on today's episode of Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, the Erinsborough copper is unaware that Sheila has an ulterior motive in arranging the get-together at the Canning house.



It's no secret that Sheila strongly disapproves of the polyamorous relationship between Levi and neighbours Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



So cunning Sheila arranges for Ned and Amy to join the family celebration and make things rather uncomfortable for the threesome!



Sheila is determined to make a point and puts Levi, Amy and Ned's relationship under the spotlight.



The trio realise they have been set-up by Sheila.



But will her plan to put an end to their thoroughly modern relationship work?

Amy confronts Sheila after she tries to cause trouble between her, Ned and Levi on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

There's a BIG surprise in store for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) on today's episode of the Aussie soap.



Rose Walker (Lucy Durack), his former PA, is back in Erinsborough!



Romance almost started brewing between Toadie and Rose last year.



But then she decided to give her troubled marriage to James Solomon another chance and left town.



Now Rose is back, back, back!



She is the PR Manager for the Shorts and Briefs Film Festival and wants to try and find a way to help Toadie restore the good image of his business Rebecchi Law after recent scandalous happenings.



But while Toadie is happy to see Rose again, it's terrible timing for his girlfriend Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



She and Toadie are just getting their relationship back on track after it was shaken-up by the revelations about her past affairs with married men.



Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) does some digging to find out Rose's REAL reason for returning to Erinsborough.



And when he uncovers the truth, it may not bode well for Melanie...





Surprise! Rose Walker returns to Erinsborough on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Ryan Maloney (Toadie) reunites with Lucy Durack (Rose) on today's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.